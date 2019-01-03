Mplx (MPLX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 64,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,014. Mplx has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

