Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 160.21% and a net margin of 183.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

