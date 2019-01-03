MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

