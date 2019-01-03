MTS Systems (MTSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTSC. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

MTSC opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. MTS Systems has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock acquired 9,400 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $471,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $91,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $656,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,026,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,811,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in MTS Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,811,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MTS Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in MTS Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 424,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

