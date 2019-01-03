Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,400. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,466,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,464,000 after purchasing an additional 383,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,547,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after purchasing an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after purchasing an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,575,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,819 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

