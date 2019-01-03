Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 1,064.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $69,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 421,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 178,725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 232,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

