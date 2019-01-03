NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 3,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,456. The company has a market cap of $457.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.71. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,234,000 after acquiring an additional 808,832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,430,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.