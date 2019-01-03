Nasdaq (NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry and cross-selling opportunities into the new markets on a low-cost platform and ramp up non-transaction revenue base. Nasdaq reviews its operations to ramp up the growth profile and intends to lower capital resources in business that fail to offer sizeable growth. A healthy balance sheet and cash position aid in de-leveraging, investing in growth initiatives and engaging in shareholder-friendly moves. But Nasdaq has been witnessing elevated expenses, restricting the desired margin expansion. It estimates 2018 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.310-$1.335 billion and the margin to contract in 2018 and 2019 as well. Shares of Nasdaq have lagged the industry in a year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,490. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

