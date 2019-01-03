National Bank Financial Trims Yellow Pages (Y) Target Price to C$8.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Y has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.94. 14,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,897. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$10.73.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.11000002462643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. It operates through four segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate, and Other. The YP segment provides digital and traditional marketing products, such as online and mobile priority placement, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

