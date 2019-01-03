National Instruments (NATI) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 772,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 602,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Specifically, COO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $222,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,271,555. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,835,000 after buying an additional 461,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

