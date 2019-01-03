National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.50. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.80 and a 12 month high of $140.32.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.71%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

