National Security Group (NSEC) and Atlantic American (AAME) Critical Comparison

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get National Security Group alerts:

This table compares National Security Group and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Security Group 3.83% 7.05% 2.26% Atlantic American 0.88% -4.36% -1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Security Group and Atlantic American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Security Group $65.64 million 0.50 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.30 $4.52 million N/A N/A

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of National Security Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

National Security Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Security Group and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. National Security Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Security Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Security Group beats Atlantic American on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The company's Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.