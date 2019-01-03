NCI Building Systems (NCS) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NYSE:NCS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. NCI Building Systems has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.78 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,820.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Holland purchased 7,500 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,393.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,000 shares of company stock worth $817,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.