Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Nicholson sold 5,982 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $228,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,043.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after buying an additional 1,608,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,120,000 after buying an additional 1,319,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,525,000 after buying an additional 660,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,902,000 after buying an additional 463,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

