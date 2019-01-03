NEO GOLD Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NEOG)

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. NEO GOLD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEO GOLD has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One NEO GOLD token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.09 or 0.12635974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001302 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About NEO GOLD

NEOG is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for NEO GOLD is neo-gold.ulcraft.com. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com.

Buying and Selling NEO GOLD

NEO GOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO GOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO GOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

