Neovasc (NVCN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Neovasc stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.58. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 704,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.62% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

