NetGear (NTGR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. NetGear has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.86.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $28,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $29,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 3rd quarter worth $58,328,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth $17,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,423,000 after purchasing an additional 236,386 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $7,742,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth $7,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.