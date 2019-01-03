Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $12.73 Million Stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,714 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Superior Energy Services worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

In related news, Director Peter D. Kinnear purchased 30,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,494.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian K. Moore purchased 70,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,276.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.37. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $10.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

