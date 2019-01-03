Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

