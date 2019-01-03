Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Msci (MSCI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a news impact score of 0.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays upgraded shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

MSCI stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. Msci has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

