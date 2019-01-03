Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,375,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,056,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 872,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.43. 186,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,695. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

