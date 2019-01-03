Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,573.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Henry Schein by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,924,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,683,000 after buying an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 11,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 351,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Henry Schein by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $626,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $738,655.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

