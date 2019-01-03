Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 55,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,706,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,038,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,599,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,093. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

