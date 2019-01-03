New Age Beverages (NBEV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Maxim Group downgraded New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,196. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 584,381 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.