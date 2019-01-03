New Gold (NGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.82. New Gold shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4058042 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.73.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 464,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 714,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 661,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 716,527 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

