New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $338.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.76 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 58,203 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 574,800 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

