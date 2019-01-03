New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community Bancorp have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s earnings surprise history seems decent as it has delivered in-line estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains focused on making balance sheet stronger. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to grow through opportunistic acquisitions. However, its top-line remains under pressure due to contracting net interest margin. Also, mounting expenses is another downside. Moreover, unsustainability of its capital deployment activities is another headwind.”

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.56 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,952 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $12,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 899,482 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,951,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 895,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,997,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,195,000 after purchasing an additional 514,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.