Newmark Group (NMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

NMRK stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $518.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Gosin purchased 306,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,632,225.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia S. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 419,225 shares of company stock worth $3,666,888. Insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.