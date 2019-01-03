News (NWSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “News Corporation's efforts to expand its digital offerings, with greater emphasis on real estate businesses bodes well. The company has been also concentrating on cost cutting and augmenting digital subscriber base. This, in turn helped it to post eight straight quarter of positive earnings surprise in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from sturdy performance at the Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing segments as well as the consolidation of Foxtel. The company is in a transitionary phase looking to diversify its revenue streams through strategic buyouts and operational enhancement. Although the stock has underperformed the industry in the past month, we expect the above-mentioned strategies to aid a turnaround in the near future. Nevertheless, the company remains vulnerable to foreign currency headwinds and soft print advertising demand. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of News from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. News has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

