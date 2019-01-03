NEXT/ADR (NXGPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. NEXT/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.