NEXT (NXT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,170.07 ($67.56).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,177 ($54.58) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.