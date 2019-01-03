Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Nike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 4.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in Nike by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 729,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,105. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

