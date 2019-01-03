Nike (NKE) Given a $85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.06.

NYSE NKE opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Nike has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

