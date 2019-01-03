No BS Crypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147,629.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $247,493.00 and approximately $147,629.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.02321423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00154554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00201273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026123 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,292,245 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

