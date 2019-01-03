Noah Coin (NOAH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139,109.00

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Noah Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $139,109.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noah Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, Noah Coin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.02306509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00154694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00199586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Noah Coin Token Profile

Noah Coin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Noah Coin’s total supply is 91,584,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,687,957,978 tokens. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noah Coin’s official website is noahcoin.org.

Noah Coin Token Trading

Noah Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, YoBit, DDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noah Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noah Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

