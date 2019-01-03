Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Stake Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,352,556,000 after buying an additional 42,535,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after buying an additional 8,690,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $278,308,000 after buying an additional 1,462,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,891,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,853,000 after buying an additional 67,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $176,071,000 after purchasing an additional 721,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

NYSE:NBL opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

