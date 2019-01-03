Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.16 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

MPWR opened at $115.44 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,802,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,921 shares in the company, valued at $70,404,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,615,560. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.16 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-4-16-million-stake-in-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.