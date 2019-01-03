Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $4.03 Million Position in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of athenahealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 1,195.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $229,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 382.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in athenahealth in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get athenahealth alerts:

athenahealth stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. athenahealth, Inc has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. athenahealth’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. decreased their target price on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. athenahealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $4.03 Million Position in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/nordea-investment-management-ab-takes-4-03-million-position-in-athenahealth-inc-athn.html.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN).

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.