Nordstrom (JWN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past six months backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses are aiding the quarterly performance. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Nordstrom has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,713,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

