Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a $59.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of JWN opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,062,000 after purchasing an additional 933,720 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,958.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 889,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 846,560 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 544,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

