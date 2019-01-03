Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $127.79 and a 1 year high of $186.91. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,061,640,000 after buying an additional 555,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

