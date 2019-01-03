North American Construction Group (NOA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.20.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 258,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $3,052,206.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

