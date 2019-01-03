Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $79,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after buying an additional 99,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,544. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

