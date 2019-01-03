Northwest Natural (NWN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.42 million. Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $79,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $7,071,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 27,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

