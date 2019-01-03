Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) and Compass Diversified (CODI) Head-To-Head Survey

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nova Lifestyle alerts:

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Compass Diversified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.15 $3.76 million N/A N/A Compass Diversified $1.27 billion 0.62 $27.99 million N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Compass Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nova Lifestyle and Compass Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Compass Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77% Compass Diversified 2.99% 3.09% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Diversified has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compass Diversified pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Nova Lifestyle does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Nova Lifestyle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $4 million and $700 million in companies with cash flows between $10 million and $450 million, enterprise values between $100 million and $500 million, and an EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority, and minority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of the Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and manages day-to-day business and operations of firm. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.