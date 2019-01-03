Novacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4,190.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00017043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and WEX. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $4,190.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000608 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,990.65 or 4.45662515 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00080100 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,284,437 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and WEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

