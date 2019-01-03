Novume Solutions (NVMM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novume Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of Novume Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novume Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Novume Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 276.82%.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Mccarthy sold 2,725,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $1,417,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock worth $70,600. Company insiders own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novume Solutions stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 2.17% of Novume Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Novume Solutions

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

