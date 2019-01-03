NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.41

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. NULS has a market cap of $18.52 million and $4.23 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00010543 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin and ChaoEX. In the last week, NULS has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.02320765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00154207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00201325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026040 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026097 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 102,212,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,144,626 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, QBTC, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.