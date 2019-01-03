nUSD (NUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,571.00

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One nUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nUSD has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nUSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.13034341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000274 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028366 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

nUSD Token Profile

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. nUSD’s official website is havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.