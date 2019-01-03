NuShares Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NuShares has a total market cap of $320,268.00 and approximately $2,833.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00058245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017158 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.